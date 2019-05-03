Even in this era where kayfabe is frequently acknowledged and understood compared to the “Protect the Business” days, reality in wrestling isn’t always to discern. Ronda Rousey, in her year in WWE, has found her own methods for blurring that distinction, holding her real feeling and opinions close to the vest while freely calling wrestling fake as part of her heel gimmick. Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate knew Rousey back when the fighting was undeniably real. In fact, Tate lost to her twice, and was ready to face her a third time, but Rousey was on her way out of UFC by then. In an interview on SiriusXM (transcripts by MMAfighting.com), Tate commented that Rousey has always kept fans at a distance, and that she doesn’t think the former champion is happy with how she left things in MMA.
A Former UFC Rival Has Thoughts On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Career
Elle Collins 05.03.19 1 hour ago
