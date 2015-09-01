Minnesota Is ‘A Lock’ For WrestleMania, And A City Has Already Made A Bid For WrestleMania 34

#Wrestlemania 34 #WrestleMania 33 #WrestleMania 32 #Wrestlemania #WWE
09.01.15 3 years ago 31 Comments
WrestleMania 32 logo

YouTube

Hoping to get your WrestleMania itineraries in order well in advance? Well, rejoice, over-planners, because we may already know the location of the next three WrestleManias.

As we reported a few days back, the owners of the U.S. Bank Stadium accidentally let slip that WrestleMania 33 would hail from the home of the Minnesota Vikings. WWE quickly tried to pour water on the rumors, saying Minneapolis was just one of the cities they were considering bringing their wrasslin’ extravaganza to.

Well, according to the Wrestling Observer, Minneapolis is pretty much a lock for either WrestleMania 33 or possibly WrestleMania 34. Minnesota makes sense as a location, given Brock Lesnar is from the area, but also because it’s a relatively unexploited area of the country. As someone from the general area, I can assure WWE they would have no problem filling a stadium in Minneapolis.

Another sign that the location of WrestleMania 33 has been chosen is that cities are already making pitches for WrestleMania 34. According to Philly-area sports blog Crossing Broad, the city of Philadelphia has made a bid for the 2018 edition of WrestleMania. The city has made token bids in the past, but this is said to be a serious, attractive bid. If WWE went with Philly, WrestleMania 34 would be held in the 70,000-seat Lincoln Financial Field where the Philadelphia Eagles play. Raw and NXT would be held at the Wells Fargo Center where the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers play, and the Philadelphia Convention Center would host FanFest events.

According again to the Observer, the other city in the mix is Orlando, which WWE has been considering because it’s near a lot of their operations. Of course, WrestleMania came to Orlando fairly recently in 2008, so it might be too soon to do it again.

So, assuming Dallas, Minneapolis and Philadelphia and/or Orlando are the cities we’re looking at for the next three WrestleManias, which shows would you be attending? Think WWE should be considering different cities? Make your case in the comments.

via Wrestling Observer & Crossing Broad

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#WrestleMania 33#WrestleMania 32#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSLincoln Financial FieldMINNEAPOLISPHILADELPHIAU.S. Bank StadiumWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 32WRESTLEMANIA 33WrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP