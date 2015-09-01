Minnesota Is ‘A Lock’ For WrestleMania, And A City Has Already Made A Bid For WrestleMania 34

YouTube

Hoping to get your WrestleMania itineraries in order well in advance? Well, rejoice, over-planners, because we may already know the location of the next three WrestleManias.

As we reported a few days back, the owners of the U.S. Bank Stadium accidentally let slip that WrestleMania 33 would hail from the home of the Minnesota Vikings. WWE quickly tried to pour water on the rumors, saying Minneapolis was just one of the cities they were considering bringing their wrasslin’ extravaganza to.

Well, according to the Wrestling Observer, Minneapolis is pretty much a lock for either WrestleMania 33 or possibly WrestleMania 34. Minnesota makes sense as a location, given Brock Lesnar is from the area, but also because it’s a relatively unexploited area of the country. As someone from the general area, I can assure WWE they would have no problem filling a stadium in Minneapolis.

Another sign that the location of WrestleMania 33 has been chosen is that cities are already making pitches for WrestleMania 34. According to Philly-area sports blog Crossing Broad, the city of Philadelphia has made a bid for the 2018 edition of WrestleMania. The city has made token bids in the past, but this is said to be a serious, attractive bid. If WWE went with Philly, WrestleMania 34 would be held in the 70,000-seat Lincoln Financial Field where the Philadelphia Eagles play. Raw and NXT would be held at the Wells Fargo Center where the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers play, and the Philadelphia Convention Center would host FanFest events.

According again to the Observer, the other city in the mix is Orlando, which WWE has been considering because it’s near a lot of their operations. Of course, WrestleMania came to Orlando fairly recently in 2008, so it might be too soon to do it again.

So, assuming Dallas, Minneapolis and Philadelphia and/or Orlando are the cities we’re looking at for the next three WrestleManias, which shows would you be attending? Think WWE should be considering different cities? Make your case in the comments.

via Wrestling Observer & Crossing Broad