Minnesota Is ‘A Lock’ For WrestleMania, And A City Has Already Made A Bid For WrestleMania 34

Hoping to get your WrestleMania itineraries in order well in advance? Well, rejoice, over-planners, because we may already know the location of the next three WrestleManias.
As we reported a few days back, the owners of the U.S. Bank Stadium accidentally let slip that WrestleMania 33 would hail from the home of the Minnesota Vikings. WWE quickly tried to pour water on the rumors, saying Minneapolis was just one of the cities they were considering bringing their wrasslin’ extravaganza to.
Well, according to the Wrestling Observer, Minneapolis is pretty much a lock for either WrestleMania 33 or possibly WrestleMania 34. Minnesota makes sense as a location, given Brock Lesnar is from the area, but also because it’s a relatively unexploited area of the country. As someone from the general area, I can assure WWE they would have no problem filling a stadium in Minneapolis.
Another sign that the location of WrestleMania 33 has been chosen is that cities are already making pitches for WrestleMania 34. According to Philly-area sports blog Crossing Broad, the city of Philadelphia has made a bid for the 2018 edition of WrestleMania. The city has made token bids in the past, but this is said to be a serious, attractive bid. If WWE went with Philly, WrestleMania 34 would be held in the 70,000-seat Lincoln Financial Field where the Philadelphia Eagles play. Raw and NXT would be held at the Wells Fargo Center where the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers play, and the Philadelphia Convention Center would host FanFest events.
According again to the Observer, the other city in the mix is Orlando, which WWE has been considering because it’s near a lot of their operations. Of course, WrestleMania came to Orlando fairly recently in 2008, so it might be too soon to do it again.
So, assuming Dallas, Minneapolis and Philadelphia and/or Orlando are the cities we’re looking at for the next three WrestleManias, which shows would you be attending? Think WWE should be considering different cities? Make your case in the comments.
As a resident of murderapolis (lol) YES! YES! YES!
I guess I’m finally going to a Wrestlemania! Maybe! We will see if a Wrestlemania card in 2017 interests me at all. I’m not sure I would have went to 31.
Since my days of attending WrestleManias in Chicago are past, I’m excited for a WM that I can actually road trip in a decent amount of time, so Minnesota is actually a fun prospect. And Mania in New Orleans was an amazing time so I’d be down for them going back there again soon.
Wish there was a venue in Vegas that made sense. Think there is a lot of untapped potential for another mania there. Otherwise I’d look at going back to Seattle, Toronto, or Phoenix.
For potential new venues: Montreal, San Diego, and Virginia/D.C.
I would love for Wrestlemania to come to San Diego. I don’t think we have a venue for it though. Sports Arena is too small, and Qualcomm…well, there’s a reason the Chargers want a new stadium.
Could maybe do it at Petco, since it’s a pretty nice stadium, but they haven’t done a lot of outdoor Manias.
Was definitely thinking Petco. Great stadium and a perfect downtown location. They just did SF and Miami outdoors so I don’t really think thats a consideration for the WWE at this point, especially in a great weather city.
I’m 3 blocks from the new Bird-Killing boat in MPLS, and I will pay all of the monies to walk down and mark the hell out to Bork killing everyone.
Sidefact; One of WWE’s former VPs of Live Events is now the GM of the new USBank Stadium, so you can put this on the boooooooard, YES!
I’m just curious to know, when do people think WM will come to London?
Never. They’re not gonna risk unsold PPVs and Network subs by running a show that will be spoiled stateside hours in advance.
Cool. I can’t wait to go to the NXT show, Axxess, and Raw and watch Wrestlemania on the Network.
So the probable next three WMs are as follows
Wrestlemania: Star
Wrestlemania: Lutefisk
Wrestlemania: Battery
Soldier Field needs to happen. They’ve done three Wrestlemanias at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont; if they’re committed to packing stadiums for the biggest show of the year, then it’s about time they came back to Chicago and did it RIGHT by packing a stadium in the middle of the city. Chicago has the best fans in the country!
Except soldier field is awful, soding and small capacity are two big turn offs. I say that as a huge bears fan.
A better venue would be the United center.
In all seriousness, I hope the prospect of hosting a wrestlemania and the leagues demand for chicago to upgrade is eventually enough to make chicago finally build a new stadium. Tear down the old soldier field if you have to, it’s only 40 years old and bears only have 1 title there
It’s cute how many people around there defend their crime riddled, cess pool of a failure state, some residents bragadociously refer to as “Chi-raq.” Yeah, let’s bring WM to that clusterfuck.
Wrestlemania: 400 youth deaths a year!
95% of the wrestling shows I’ve been to have been ECW PPVs or House shows so I was always within the first 3 rows. I’ve been to maybe a dozen WWE shows with mediocre seats. I know it’s WrestleMania and it’s “the experience” but is it worth going to a wrestling event and spending that money when you’re a half a mile away from the ring? Not trying to be a Debbie Downer. Just curious ’cause I’ve only been to shows with a max capacity of 15-20k.
I’ve been to four WrestleManias. It’s worth it in my opinion. Easily.
I want to go to Philadelphia for Wrestlemania!
Alright! Superstoked for Wrestlemania Snowflake!
Add me to the list of people saying, “Huzzah, Minneapolis!” That’s a do-able drive for me.
Montreal!
Though half the roster would fail a weed test.
MPLS is short for Minneapolis so I’m close. I just hope I will be able to pony up the money. I am way excited for the hall of fame class’
Close enough! (I live in Eastern Canada) I’ll see your asses there!
We need it back in Phire City. Just saying. Is Phire City a thing? Phoenix? Did that not catch on? Hmm.
Jacksonville. Do it. We have a beautiful arena, and a renovated football stadium with great weather and tacky shit on the walls.
Stephanie IS getting thrown in one of those cabana pools, bank on it.
We can’t support a professional sports team, so I’m not even going to claim WM should be held in CT
Baltimore? College Park (MD)? Annapolis?
I hope they come to Vancouver someday.
2019: Kevin Owens v Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.
Minneapolis..Unleash the Beast Brock Lesnar!
Denver, Sports Authority Field.