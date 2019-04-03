The Spectacular ‘Miz & Mrs’ Is Back, And It’s Been Renewed

USA Network

The Miz has a lot to be excited about. He’s got a WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon, he just successfully turned face (something many fans doubted he could pull off), and he seems to have a really happy family life. On top of all that, his career as a reality TV star has really taken off. In an Instagram video from backstage at Smackdown Live, the Miz announce that USA has renewed Miz & Mrs, the reality show about him and his wife Maryse and their family. That news came on the same night as the post-Smackdown spring premiere of the show, which kicks off the second half of Season One. USA has ordered 20 more episodes, which will give the show a solid run no matter how long it lasts. And as last night’s episode proved, it deserves to last a long time. It’s a very fun show, and while Miz and Maryse are both great on it, Maryse’s mother Marjo might be the best reality TV find since Todd Chrisley.