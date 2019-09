We’ve known for a while that WWE Superstars and reality TV stars Miz and Maryse have been expecting their second child, since the Miz announced it during this year’s Elimination Chamber, back when he was in the tag team division with Shane McMahon (wrestling time moves so much more quickly than real life time). Their first child, Monroe Sky, was born in March of last year, and has already become a regular on their excellent reality show, Miz and Mrs.