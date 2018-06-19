New Champions Were Crowned At NXT’s Taping In London

#WWE NXT
06.19.18 3 hours ago 7 Comments

Twitter/@WWE

One day after WWE announced a new series dubbed NXT U.K., a pair of the United Kingdom’s own became NXT champions.

Tuesday afternoon in London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the company was finishing up two days worth of tapings, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and the lovable Trent Seven) defeated Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to snag the NXT tag team titles.

Here’s the limited video WWE shared from the match:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSKYLE O'REILLYMoustache MountainRoderick StrongTrent Seventyler bateundisputed eraWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP