New Champions Were Crowned At NXT’s Taping In London

Twitter/@WWE

One day after WWE announced a new series dubbed NXT U.K., a pair of the United Kingdom’s own became NXT champions.

Tuesday afternoon in London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the company was finishing up two days worth of tapings, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and the lovable Trent Seven) defeated Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to snag the NXT tag team titles.

Here’s the limited video WWE shared from the match: