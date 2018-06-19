New Champions Were Crowned At NXT’s Taping In London

One day after WWE announced a new series dubbed NXT U.K., a pair of the United Kingdom’s own became NXT champions.
Tuesday afternoon in London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the company was finishing up two days worth of tapings, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and the lovable Trent Seven) defeated Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to snag the NXT tag team titles.
Here’s the limited video WWE shared from the match:
Moustache Mountain beat those insufferable (yet talented) assholes in the UA, Cass gets released, and it is Rusev Day? Almost makes up for the second half of raw.
Happy Rusev Day to you! And the lot of you!
If only the wwe was trying to expand into Japan
I know, right? I’m still seething about the last three months.
Hey thanks for dropping a huge spoiler on your main page!!!
nOt SpOilErS
Anything but that.
This. You could have called attention to the NXT tapings, without giving away title changes.