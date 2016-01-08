Natalya Revealed Why She Hasn’t Been On TV For The Past 2 Months, And You’ll Never Guess

Total Divas

Have you been wondering where Natalya’s been? WWE finally addressed her not being a part of the Divas Revolution and turned it into a story, and she’d started feuding with Sasha Banks. Then, nothing. Maybe she was just taking extra time away to help take care of her husband? He almost died, after all.

Natalya returned at Thursday’s NXT tapings at Full Sail and wrestled Becky Lynch in a match taped for the officially-happening NXT Kids. At the end of the night, Nattie revealed in a post on Instagram that she’d been gone for two months to deal with an injury. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Thank you @wwebeckylynch! Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect opponent for my first match back in over two months. Magic! I have debated with myself every day about explaining why I was suddenly “gone” after the last match I had in November. It was the first injury I’ve had that has taken me away from wrestling in over 11 years. I was so disappointed. For the last 8 weeks I have been in intense physical therapy. I’ve been focused on returning and being stronger than ever. I fought hard to come back. I hated missing this past summer of the Diva’s Revolution. I wanted so much to be a part of it because I love wrestling! Not just because I was born into it, WRESTLING is a part of my heart. When I finally came back at the end of September, I was incredibly grateful and happy! I missed the girls, the ring and all of you. Then to get hurt, I felt like a failure. NOW I am better. I am stronger. I am ready. I’m not ashamed of my injury at all. Setbacks happen. And EVERYTHING happens for a reason. Sometimes when it rains it pours but there’s nothing YOU can’t get through. When you fall down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and just keep going. Every person has a comeback in them. …See you soon❤️

We’re glad Natalya’s back in the ring, but new rule, guys. Everybody wrestles in bubble wrap. We don’t want Izzy on the shelf with dislocated shoulders.

