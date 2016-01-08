Natalya Revealed Why She Hasn’t Been On TV For The Past 2 Months, And You’ll Never Guess

Have you been wondering where Natalya’s been? WWE finally addressed her not being a part of the Divas Revolution and turned it into a story, and she’d started feuding with Sasha Banks. Then, nothing. Maybe she was just taking extra time away to help take care of her husband? He almost died, after all.
Natalya returned at Thursday’s NXT tapings at Full Sail and wrestled Becky Lynch in a match taped for the officially-happening NXT Kids. At the end of the night, Nattie revealed in a post on Instagram that she’d been gone for two months to deal with an injury. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Thank you @wwebeckylynch! Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect opponent for my first match back in over two months. Magic!
I have debated with myself every day about explaining why I was suddenly “gone” after the last match I had in November. It was the first injury I’ve had that has taken me away from wrestling in over 11 years. I was so disappointed.
For the last 8 weeks I have been in intense physical therapy. I’ve been focused on returning and being stronger than ever. I fought hard to come back. I hated missing this past summer of the Diva’s Revolution. I wanted so much to be a part of it because I love wrestling! Not just because I was born into it, WRESTLING is a part of my heart.
When I finally came back at the end of September, I was incredibly grateful and happy! I missed the girls, the ring and all of you. Then to get hurt, I felt like a failure.
NOW I am better. I am stronger. I am ready. I’m not ashamed of my injury at all. Setbacks happen. And EVERYTHING happens for a reason. Sometimes when it rains it pours but there’s nothing YOU can’t get through. When you fall down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and just keep going. Every person has a comeback in them. …See you soon❤️
We’re glad Natalya’s back in the ring, but new rule, guys. Everybody wrestles in bubble wrap. We don’t want Izzy on the shelf with dislocated shoulders.
I really, really hope they do something good with her. I know she gets a lot of flak around here, but I really like Nattie.
One note: it’s now WWE Kids, presumably because NXT Kids would have been far too much a niche of a niche. And they taped a segment with Izzy interviewing Big Show.
If WWE Kids is going to be a little bit like the pilot it sure will be way better then Saturday morning slam. Which only good part was giving that amazing Sin Cara rope botching.
I don’t know why this comment is what caused me to realize it, but I’m now really bummed we never got a Sin Cara t-shirt with “NEVER GIVE UP (unless your finger hurts)” on it.
I wouldn’t say it was completely worthless, it had Bryan on commentary riffing on wrestling a bear and the week he confused Tyson with a move borrowed from Johnny Saint:
I would’ve accepted taking care of TJ as a perfectly viable reason. The fact that she was injured just worries me that this spat, this epidemic, this black plague of injuries spread farther and faster than we initially realized. Well she’s back, so let’s get her back to work.
I swear if the Fed remembered how to utilize ALL of their roster then maybe they could let their people rest more and avoid these injuries.