Natalya Says Her TLC Feud With Ruby Riott Is ‘Strangely Therapeutic’

12.13.18 1 hour ago

WWE

WWE has never been a promotion to shy away from using aspects of wrestler’s personal lives as fuel for storylines. Right now, there are at least three angles on WWE programming that draw from serious real-life developments, with Samoa Joe bring up Jeff Hardy’s issues with substance abuse, the Dean Ambrose heel turn sparked by Roman Reigns’ illness, and Ruby Riott tormenting Natalya about the recent death of her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. As a fan, you end up wondering how the wrestlers feel about things like this being incorporated into kayfabe.

Natalya opened up about her TLC angle in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, and said it’s actually been helping her with the grieving process.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJim Neidhartjim the anvil neidhartNATALYARuby RiottWWEWWE TLC 2018

