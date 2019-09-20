Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ Will Officially Return For A Fourth And Final Season

Great news from the world of unsure Netflix renewals today as one of the best shows on the platform, GLOW, will officially be coming back for a fourth and final season.

Advertised as, “the last match,” season for will pick up with the dramatized versions of the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling after a light-on-wrestling but heavy on emotion third season in Las Vegas that included Geena Davis as a showgirl, a deep dive on sexual identity politics, and wrestling promos being cut on the crew of the Challenger space shuttle.

You can watch the announcement preview below.