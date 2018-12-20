WWE YouTube

It can be hard when you’re far from home during the Christmas season, especially if you’re on the other side of the world. Fortunately, friends can help out in times like these, which is exactly what the New Day did for our favorite Australian tag team/couple, the IIconics, in a new video that was aired live on WWE’s YouTube channel. Peyton and Billie gave Big E, Kofi, and Xavier Christmas gifts, and vice versa. And some of those gifts were pretty out there.

This is a pretty weird video, entirely improvised and with the off-kilter pacing of an unedited livestream. Still, it’s a lot of fun if you like wrestlers being silly, and especially if you’re a fan of these wrestlers in particular. I don’t want to spoil all of its surprises, but here are five things I can go ahead and tell you before you watch: