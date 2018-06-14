The New Day Faced The Elite In A ‘Street Fighter’ Showdown At E3

Up Up Down Down

The rivalry between the New Day and the Elite that has spanned years, promotions, and media formats, and finally came to head today in a at E3. The new IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions/two thirds of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions faced the WWE’s four time tag team champions in a Street Fighter showdown livestreamed on Xavier Woods‘ Up Up Down Down YouTube channel. But before we talk about that, let’s talk about how things got to this point.

The Build

Back in 2016, after some interactions about video games on Twitter between Omega and Woods, the New Day happened to be interviewed after the WWE 2k tournament at WrestleMania 32 Fan Axxess by a reporter (Delzinksi) in a Bullet Club shirt. The tag team forced him to cover him the logo on his shirt with a towel. Big E then declared the New Day to be “not just the best tag team, but the best trio” of all time, “anywhere, including Japan,” and namedropped the Young Bucks. After the trio told the interviewer to “move on,” Xavier Woods cut a mean promo about the New Day’s greatness.

A few months later, Woods and Omega had their long-awaited Street Fighter confrontation at CEO 2016. Omega was victorious.