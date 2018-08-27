Youtube

Xavier Woods is a big believer in The New Day and the friendships between the wrestlers that make up one of the most fun (and best) tag teams in the business. That’s why he’s confident that the current and five-time tag champs aren’t going anywhere, even if it seems like long odds given how wrestling works.

Tag teams and factions break up all the time, either because it’s written that way or those involved simply want out. But Woods is out here testing the maxim that all good things have to to come to an end, and he’s got a bold prediction: The New Day will retire long before they break up.

Woods spoke to Give Me Sport recently and was asked if he thought The New Day could buck the seemingly inevitable end of tag teams in wrestling. Woods emphatically stated that they will never turn on each other, explaining why and that this isn’t just some kayfabe answer he’s giving.