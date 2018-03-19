NJPW

Do you love New Japan Pro Wrestling, especially lovable heel (tweener? antihero babyface?) faction Los Ingobernables de Japon? Do you love gimmicky beauty products, especially face masks? First of all, why are we not already best friends??? Second of all, LOOK AT THIS:

That, my friends, is the “BUSHI BEAUTY FACE MASK,” and NOT ONLY the Bushi Beauty Face Mask, but the full “BUSHI En serio BEAUTY SET!”