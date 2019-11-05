For months now, an ongoing storyline in New Japan Pro Wrestling has been the possibility of someone becoming the first double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

Tetsuya Naito first brought it up before the New Japan Cup while he held the IC title, Kota Ibushi declared the same goal after winning the G1 Climax, and later guys like Jay White, Hirooki Goto, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr. said they wanted to be double (or triple) champs too. Then Kazuchika Okada said he wouldn’t mind defending the Heavyweight Championship on both nights of the two-show Wrestle Kingdom, January 4 and 5, and all that was left was for the company to make it official.

After Power Struggle ended with a rare multi-person, lengthy NJPW talking segment in which everyone who could possibly be in the double picture at Wrestle Kingdom 14 was in the ring that led to fans being polled about whether they want to see a double title match at all (most do, according to the result), NJPW announced today that a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship will take place on January 5. The competitors will be the winner of Okada vs. Ibushi and the winner of White (the current IC champ) vs. Naito on January 4.