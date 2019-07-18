WWE Just Announced A New Live Special Called ‘Smackville’

07.18.19 11 mins ago

WWE

WWE just announced a new Network live special coming up on Saturday, July 27, at 9 ET/6 PT, and it is called “Smackville.”

Why is it called Smackville? Well, because this is basically a house show that they’re streaming from Nashville, Tennessee, and it features matches for two Smackdown-based championships. Put “Smackdown” and “Nashville” in a blender and you get “Smackville!” This was obviously the best name they could have gone with. (That sentence was supposed to be sarcastic, but the name has definitely drawn way more eyes to the announcement, so it might actually be sincere.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFINN BALORKOFI KINGSTONSHINSUKE NAKAMURAWWEWWE NETWORKWWE SMACKVILLE
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP