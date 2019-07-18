WWE Just Announced A New Live Special Called ‘Smackville’

WWE

WWE just announced a new Network live special coming up on Saturday, July 27, at 9 ET/6 PT, and it is called “Smackville.”

Why is it called Smackville? Well, because this is basically a house show that they’re streaming from Nashville, Tennessee, and it features matches for two Smackdown-based championships. Put “Smackdown” and “Nashville” in a blender and you get “Smackville!” This was obviously the best name they could have gone with. (That sentence was supposed to be sarcastic, but the name has definitely drawn way more eyes to the announcement, so it might actually be sincere.)