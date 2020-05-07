The landscape for TV programming tied to pro wrestling continues to expand. Not only do multiple networks air wrestling shows from numerous promotions weekly, we’ve also seen a slew of WWE-themed spinoff reality shows on basic cable channels E! and USA such as Miz & Mrs. and Total Divas. (That doesn’t even include online shows like the Quibi-exclusive Fight Like A Girl or YouTube talk show The Bump.)
Now, yet another cable channel is throwing their hat into the ring, as today, A&E announced their expanded partnership with WWE alongside the renewal of Live PD and the announcement of a Jeff Foxworthy-hosted auction show What’s It Worth? Live. The companies had already agreed last year to put together five episodes of Biography on five WWE legends, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. Adding to their combined plate is a show with the working title The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures, which will follow Stephanie McMahon and Triple H across the country as they track down rare WWE memorabilia and collectibles previously lost to time. The one-hour series has received a 10-episode order.
According to Deadline, WWE Studios is producing the program with Susan Levison and Ben Zierten as WWE’s executive producers alongside A&E’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge. Frontain Bryant had this to say about the partnership:
“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space. We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD‘ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”
There are no air dates scheduled for The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures or any of the WWE Biography episodes yet.