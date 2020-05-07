The landscape for TV programming tied to pro wrestling continues to expand. Not only do multiple networks air wrestling shows from numerous promotions weekly, we’ve also seen a slew of WWE-themed spinoff reality shows on basic cable channels E! and USA such as Miz & Mrs. and Total Divas. (That doesn’t even include online shows like the Quibi-exclusive Fight Like A Girl or YouTube talk show The Bump.)

Now, yet another cable channel is throwing their hat into the ring, as today, A&E announced their expanded partnership with WWE alongside the renewal of Live PD and the announcement of a Jeff Foxworthy-hosted auction show What’s It Worth? Live. The companies had already agreed last year to put together five episodes of Biography on five WWE legends, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. Adding to their combined plate is a show with the working title The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures, which will follow Stephanie McMahon and Triple H across the country as they track down rare WWE memorabilia and collectibles previously lost to time. The one-hour series has received a 10-episode order.