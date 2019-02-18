The First Modern WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Were Crowned Inside The Elimination Chamber

02.17.19 1 hour ago

WWE

As promised, WWE crowned its first Women’s Tag Team Champions of the modern era in a six-team Elimination Chamber match. They may not technically be the company’s first women’s tag champs ever, but it’s still a really exciting moment. Other than some die-hard fans of (admittedly very talented) dark horse teams like the IIconics and Fire & Desire, the truth is that most people were simultaneously expecting and hoping for a win by the Boss & Hug Connection, while also worrying about that Nia Jax and Tamina might sneak out a win instead. As it turned out, hope won the day, with Sasha Banks and Bayley coming out victorious.

