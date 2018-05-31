All The Latest News About Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule

05.31.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

WWE

There was a time when everybody thought that Brock Lesnar would drop the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34 and then leave the company. His contract was coming to an end and he seemed far more interested in UFC. But then WrestleMania actually happened, and Lesnar didn’t drop the Title to Roman Reigns as expected. It was quickly revealed he’d signed another WWE contract, the details of which remain mysterious. It’s not that he lost interest in UFC, just that he’ll probably get to do both. He and Reigns had a rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where many fans were sure Reigns would finally get the win they’d been expecting at Mania, but once again Lesnar retained. Since then, the rumor has been that he won’t wrestle again for WWE until SummerSlam.

Via WrestlingInc.com, Dave Meltzer has reported that Brock Lesnar’s next WWE Universal Title defense will indeed be the main event of SummerSlam on August 19th, although we don’t yet have a clue who will be his challenger. Without Lesnar or the red belt around for Extreme Rules on July 15th, the top Raw match is reportedly going to be a six-man tag with Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley facing Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal, which the Pittsburgh arena hosting the show has already been advertising. Neither John Cena nor Ronda Rousey is currently being advertised for that show either.

As for UFC, if Brock is actually returning there he’ll probably need to be put into the testing pool by June 30th, so that will be a pretty big hint. If he does go back, according to Wrestling Inc, he’ll probably make his first appearance at a New Years event.

