What Nia Jax Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Might Mean For WWE And Intergender Wrestling

The Men’s Royal Rumble match took a surprising turn last night when R-Truth’s entrance was interrupted by Nia Jax, who beat him up and took his spot, entering the men’s match herself only a couple of hours after Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had eliminated her from the Women’s Royal Rumble.
Obviously Nia Jax wasn’t the first woman in a men’s Royal Rumble match. Chyna entered in 1999 and 2000, Beth Phoenix took part in 2010, and Kharma (aka Awesome Kong, aka Kia Stevens from GLOW) was a surprise entrant in 2012. Interestingly, every time a woman has taken part in a men’s Rumble, she’s eliminated exactly one guy before being eliminated herself. Chyna took out Mark Henry in 1999 and Chris Jericho in 2000, Beth Phoenix infamously eliminated the Great Khali with a kiss, and Kharma tossed out Hunico. Nia Jax continued this tradition by eliminating Mustafi Ali, who was quite reluctant to fight her.
The thing is, I never expected this to happen again. I even briefly considered writing a post for this site last week lamenting the death of the trope. Because once the women have their own Royal Rumble, I figured, there’s no way a woman would get to be in the men’s match. I didn’t even think I’d want to see that, because it would make the women’s match less prestigious if it seemed like a woman would rather be in the men’s. Then, to my surprise and everyone’s, it not only happened, it worked and didn’t even diminish the women’s match.
First, Nia didn’t choose one match over the other — she was in both. And when she chose to enter the men’s match, she’d already been eliminated second-from-last from the women’s. She’d delivered an injury (in storyline this time, thankfully) to that match’s winner and star, Becky Lynch, but when Becky helped Charlotte eliminate her, that seemed to be Nia’s exit from not just the Rumble, but from the ongoing saga of Lynch’s rise to the top of the WWE.
I just hope someday we get to see Asuka vs. Johnny Gargano. If I’m dreaming, a Last Person Standing match between Tomasso Ciampa and Candice LeRae.
I was thinking Ciampa and Nikki actually, I remember their confrontation in NXT when she slapped the mic out of his hand and wouldn’t let him pick it up.
Ciampa/Dream/Cross is the best NXT TakeOver match to never happen.
@BACHUR yessss *sadeyes*
#teambecky
100% agreed, and Nia was the perfect woman to try it with. Hell, the whole spot, safe for her actual elimination, was done great. The RKO tease got me thinking they wouldn’t actually do it, but that’s the first time in a loooong while that I’ve popped for an RKO. It was legit unexpected.
On the intergender wrestling front, I usually ask myself “would I have a problem if a man the same size and weight of this woman was in this woman’s position?” If the answer is no, then it’s fine. I think intergender wrestling can work as long as they treat it with the same logic as they would treat any other matches with weight disparities, or in Nia’s case, as they would treat any other match.
I could also see a smaller woman who is trained in MMA use her skill to overwhelm a bigger and stronger opponent, like how the article mentioned Rousey did to Trips and also that one time she murked Kurt Angle. Reminds me of in LU when Ivelisse would beat, or at least be competitive, in full matches against bigger guys by using all sorts of MMA stuff to neutralize their advantage by getting them into holds
Yeah, the same way you could buy Daniel Bryan beating Big Cass, or Chris Benoit beating Big Show. They shouldn’t just ignore the size difference just because it’s an intergender match (since in about 90% of matches, there will be a size difference) but there’s no reason not to work around it. It’s pro wrestling, it’s what they do. People don’t see Samoa Joe wrestling Mustafa Ali and think “these guys are in different weight classes, no way Joe should lose”
@BACHUR exactly, or Rey Mysterio beating anybody. Skill and joint manipulation, or in Rey/Ali’s case being fast as fuck and agile, are the selling points. While I think Joe should beat the shit out of Ali, it is not so much their size difference and more that Joe is scary as hell and should beat almost everybody up, in my opinion.
Well, I do think Joe should probably win, but I wouldn’t lose my faith in pro wrestling as a whole if Ali got the upset, and there’s certainly no reason for them not to wrestle just because one’s big and heavy and one’s not.
@BACHUR exactly, I definitely agree with your point. Size shouldn’t dictate who is interesting to watch or what matchups are showcased. As long as WWE doesn’t do anything wild and have like, Alexa Bliss just handling Nia Jax for like fifteen minutes… Oh wait. haha
Rhia Ridley could fill this role as well. There’s no way I wouldn’t buy her crushing a good majority of the men now.
hell yeah, she is more ripped than 2/3 of the NXT UK roster.
Can i be first in line?
Rhea could totally go toe to toe with Gargano, arguably the most skilled wrestler in NXT, and have a good 50% chance of winning.
After Lynch and Black, Rhea was the other moment that caused me to jump out of my seat. I loved what she did in the MYC this year
@MysteRey Science Theatre yeah she looked great, and frickin Bayley looked great too when she eliminated her. I was impressed!
I thought Jax was a good choice, she fits the heel demographic of stealing a slot from poor R-Truth (as opposed to taking over for an already injured Lana, like Becky did) and is big and strong enough to take a hit and eliminate people. Also, she had plenty of time to recover from the women’s rumble and easily has a lot of size and strength on Ali, so that elimination made sense. Especially due to Ali doing what he does best which is soak up a bunch of damage and sell it, dude had been in the ring for 30 minutes and had gone up against Joe for a lot of it.
Sure this would have been just as widely accepted if the roles were reversed. Or, the more likely scenario would be an 87 paragraph article from Elle bitching about it.
I’m pretty sure if James Ellsworth had entered the women’s Royal Rumble, eliminated someone and then gotten his ass handed to him, people would’ve let it slide.
People were actively speculating that R-Truth was going to show up in the Women’s. I bet it happens in the next few years.
@Shockmaster you mean a guy entering the Women’s rumble? Like Santino or Ellsworth, who have been in women’s matches before, or like Big Show swinging by and wrecking house? There’s a reason they picked Nia Jax/Chyna/Beth, and not Alexa, to tussle with the men in rumbles, it seems believable they would want to compete against the men and show off their size and strength and also think they have a fair shot at winning it.
If intergender wrestling cones into effect it will be the end of shitload of marriages.
Wrestling is about trying to get comfortable with each other while being supposedly sadistic, this will create an orgy lol
And it ties in so well with Nia’s “not like the other girls” thing the pushed her with.
R-Truth deserves a match against Nia.
Oh yeah, him and Mella deserve revenge!
When Nia entered I had no good feelings. Man, was I releaved when she really traded moves with the men! My wife and I have the discussion that WWE should do intergender matches nearly every week. So last night was a great moment for us and for gender equality. Sure, Nia against Orton seems like a more proper fit like, for example, Sasha against Big Show, but on the other hand, so does Rey against someone like Show. Pleeaaase more of this in the future! For the first time in forever I really liked scenes with Nia.