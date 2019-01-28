What Nia Jax Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Might Mean For WWE And Intergender Wrestling

WWE

The Men’s Royal Rumble match took a surprising turn last night when R-Truth’s entrance was interrupted by Nia Jax, who beat him up and took his spot, entering the men’s match herself only a couple of hours after Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had eliminated her from the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Obviously Nia Jax wasn’t the first woman in a men’s Royal Rumble match. Chyna entered in 1999 and 2000, Beth Phoenix took part in 2010, and Kharma (aka Awesome Kong, aka Kia Stevens from GLOW) was a surprise entrant in 2012. Interestingly, every time a woman has taken part in a men’s Rumble, she’s eliminated exactly one guy before being eliminated herself. Chyna took out Mark Henry in 1999 and Chris Jericho in 2000, Beth Phoenix infamously eliminated the Great Khali with a kiss, and Kharma tossed out Hunico. Nia Jax continued this tradition by eliminating Mustafi Ali, who was quite reluctant to fight her.

The thing is, I never expected this to happen again. I even briefly considered writing a post for this site last week lamenting the death of the trope. Because once the women have their own Royal Rumble, I figured, there’s no way a woman would get to be in the men’s match. I didn’t even think I’d want to see that, because it would make the women’s match less prestigious if it seemed like a woman would rather be in the men’s. Then, to my surprise and everyone’s, it not only happened, it worked and didn’t even diminish the women’s match.

First, Nia didn’t choose one match over the other — she was in both. And when she chose to enter the men’s match, she’d already been eliminated second-from-last from the women’s. She’d delivered an injury (in storyline this time, thankfully) to that match’s winner and star, Becky Lynch, but when Becky helped Charlotte eliminate her, that seemed to be Nia’s exit from not just the Rumble, but from the ongoing saga of Lynch’s rise to the top of the WWE.