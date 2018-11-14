Nia Jax And Ronda Rousey Responded To Becky Lynch’s Injury

WWE

WWE‘s Becky Lynch has dominated the wrestling conversation since she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, and even more so since the build began for her highly anticipated Survivor Series champion vs. champion showdown with Ronda Rousey. The Lynch-led SmackDown invasion of Raw went from the angle’s best moment to it’s real-life worst when the self-proclaimed Man it was revealed she was injured and would not be medically cleared to wrestle on Sunday. On last night’s SmackDown, Lynch picked her longtime friend/rival Flair to replace her against Rousey, but WWE’s incorporation of the shoot injury into kayfabe didn’t stop there.

SmackDown opened with a recap of the blue invasion of the red brand and highlighted what previously could only be seen via faraway fan cam video: Lynch was injured after being punched in the face by Nia Jax. Jax, who earned a Raw Women’s Championship match with Rousey sometime in the future by winning the battle royal at Evolution, responded to widespread fan backlash about the incident today on Twitter.