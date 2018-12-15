WWE Network

It looks like Shane Thorne will truly be fighting with one fist from now on as his tag team partner, The Mighty’s Nick Miller, has been released by WWE. While there hasn’t been a formal announcement from WWE yet, it was first reported by Casey Michael over at Squared Circle Sirens and later confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet. Miller most recently appeared alongside Thorne in a losing effort to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV.

From the Observer:

This comes after people pointed out on social media that the profiles of both he and NXT UK’s Tucker were removed from WWE.com. There is no word on the status of Tucker. Taishan Dong is also reported as being gone from the promotion, though that took place some time back. Pro Wrestling Sheet noted that it wasn’t clear if Miller requested to be released, but a source told them he was looking to go back home for personal reasons. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Miller returned to Australia when his child was born and decided to stay. The door isn’t shut on him returning at some point if he chooses to.

The 33-year old Miller joined WWE in 2015 alongside Thorne after a successful run abroad as The Mighty Don’t Kneel, where he became a two-time GHC Tag Team Champion. The Mighty Don’t Kneel became “TM-61” in NXT, and eventually morphed into “The Mighty.” Shane Thorne is still under contract, and the current rumor is that he’ll be paired with former The Mighty Don’t Kneel faction member Jonah Rock, who is expected to start with WWE in January.