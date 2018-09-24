Nikki Bella Says She Hasn’t Talked To John Cena Since Their Breakup

WWE

WWE and reality show star Nikki Bella and star of an ever-increasing list of projects John Cena shocked the world when they broke up earlier this year. They went from a WrestleMania moment proposal to a Total Bellas wedding cancellation storyline, and to article after article after article of relationship intrigue.

Nikki recently returned to the ring on Monday Night Raw, but, in an interview with ET at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, said she’s not yet ready to start running the ropes of the dating scene. Bella said, “I made a joke about dating Netflix and black licorice, and I said it kind of gets boring, and then it turned into this thing and I got quoted saying dating life is boring, and I was like, ‘No, that was about Netflix and black licorice…’ I have to admit, I mean, I am single, but I’m not ready for mingling yet, you know? I don’t know.”

She says people will see her work on finding herself on this season of Total Divas.

“I’m just trying to soak everything that life has to offer me right now… I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what do I want out of life, and just, like, independence and I’m enjoying it. I’m not going to lie, it’s scary, and you have these moments of ‘What am I doing?’ and you have fear, but… I am liking the challenge and that fear because it’s forcing me to be out of my comfort zone.”

When asked if she still texts or talks to John Cena at all, Nikki replied, “We don’t. He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” and made an extremely good face to her sister, Brie.

ET

So maybe don’t expect to see the Doctor of Thuganomics back in the Total Divas Extended Universe any time soon!