Two months after breaking up, the drama between John Cena and Nikki Bella is apparently still ongoing.

After six years together, Bella abruptly broke it off with Cena. WWE’s top star proceeded to go on live television with an impassioned plea for his former fianćee to take him back.

Bella responded with a cringeworthy interview before shooting down rumors that the entire bit was a publicity stunt to set up either an in-ring marriage or something to drum up interest in Total Bellas. What followed was rumors that Cena and Bella had gotten back together, only for rumors to be shot down by Nikki’s sister, Brie.