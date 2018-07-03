Nikki Bella Gives Yet Another Update On Her Relationship With John Cena

#John Cena #WWE
07.03.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

YouTube

The drama surrounding John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship status has somehow trotted on for two months, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.

After six years together, US Weekly broke the news that Bella had broken off her engagement with Cena. After Cena gave a slightly inebriated plea on live television for his former fianćee to take him back, reports indicated the two had patched things up.

Her twin sister Brie clarified that the famous couple hadn’t quite worked things out, and now Nikki herself has detailed where her relationship stands on the Bella Twins YouTube channel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSBELLA TWINSJohn CenaNIKKI BELLATOTAL BELLASWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 mins ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 4 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP