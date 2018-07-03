YouTube

The drama surrounding John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship status has somehow trotted on for two months, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.

After six years together, US Weekly broke the news that Bella had broken off her engagement with Cena. After Cena gave a slightly inebriated plea on live television for his former fianćee to take him back, reports indicated the two had patched things up.

Her twin sister Brie clarified that the famous couple hadn’t quite worked things out, and now Nikki herself has detailed where her relationship stands on the Bella Twins YouTube channel.