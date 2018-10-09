The Bella Twins Finally Turned On Ronda Rousey On WWE Monday Night Raw

10.08.18 28 mins ago

WWE

Everything seemed fine between the Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey on Saturday, when the trio defeated the Riott Squad at Super Show-Down. But Monday was a different story, when they scored another win over the Riott Squad and the Bella Twins saw their opening to attack a defenseless Rousey.

With her back turned, Nikki and Brie beat Rousey into the corner and eventually to the outside, where they tossed the Raw Women’s champion into the post and then into the steel stairs. Back in the ring, Nikki and Bella posed with Rousey laid out and their feet on top of her.

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLANIKKI BELLARONDA ROUSEYWWEWWE EVOLUTION

