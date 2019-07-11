Why Nikki Cross Was Reportedly Added To The Smackdown Women’s Title Match At Extreme Rules

WWE

Traditionally, Extreme Rules is a PPV that’s all about gimmick matches and wild stipulations, but lately it seems like they’ve been making a bunch of regular matches, and then adding in gimmicks and stipulations later, maybe. That was a focus of the Smackdown Women’s Title feud this week, with Nikki Cross beating Bayley’s time in a Beat The Clock Challenge to give her the right to name a stipulation for her best friend Alexa Bliss’s title match against Smackdown Women’s Champ Bayley. The stipulation turned out to be herself, making it a Handicap Match in which Bayley faces both Cross and Bliss.