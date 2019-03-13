Nikki Cross Is Building A Promising Feud On The Internet

03.13.19 55 mins ago

WWE

Monday night on Raw, Alexa Bliss announced during a Moment of Bliss segment that she’ll be hosting WrestleMania this year. What she didn’t know at the time was that there was someone eavesdropping, besides the giant crowd and all the viewers at home of course. Nikki Cross was just backstage, and she was also listening, and reacting, as we saw in a video released on WWE’s YouTube page:

