Nikki Cross Has Joined The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE

It’s always a shame when a wrestler can’t compete because of injury, but the other side of that coin is that it often leads to opportunities for other performers who might not have have gotten the chance otherwise. So when word got out that Alexa Bliss was out of this Sunday’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the concern that I and so many others had for Alexa’s health was mitigated just a bit by the hope that Nikki Cross might be called on to replace her.