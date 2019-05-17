It’s always a shame when a wrestler can’t compete because of injury, but the other side of that coin is that it often leads to opportunities for other performers who might not have have gotten the chance otherwise. So when word got out that Alexa Bliss was out of this Sunday’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the concern that I and so many others had for Alexa’s health was mitigated just a bit by the hope that Nikki Cross might be called on to replace her.
Nikki Cross Has Joined The Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Elle Collins 05.17.19 17 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.14.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.13.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.13.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.10.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.06.19 2 weeks ago