We’ve put both nights of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up to bed, and it’s pretty safe to say that Smackdown Live made out like bandits … at least on paper.
You can find the results of the moves from Smackdown and NXT to Raw here, and you can find the 17(!) moves from Raw and NXT to Smackdown Live here.
Following in the footsteps of the IIconics after WrestleMania, Tuesday’s Smackdown announced two big callups from NXT. Which is to say five big callups from NXT, as Andrade “Cien” Almas and his manager Zelina Vega will be headed to the blue brand, as will the SAnitY trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.
The only thing I never understood was that Cross was always there at least at ringside to help out the rest of Sanity but she always had to go it alone.
Was it really hard to understand? Nikki was at ringside for the other SAnitY members’ matches in order to interfere by attacking their opponents when she had the chance. Now, would it be able to work the other way around, if Killian Dain was out there squashing Nikki’s opponents behinds the ref’s back? No, that obviously wouldn’t be allowed in WWE, so there was no point in having Nikki accompanied by her male stablemates who wouldn’t be able to do anything but stand there.
I think it is cause WWE is always weird about intergender wrestling. Like if Cross jumps on Adam Cole during a Sanity vs . Undisputed Era match and rips his face off, that’s cool, but if Killian Dain is even standing ringside during a singles match somehow that is not cool.
