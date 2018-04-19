WWE Network

We’ve put both nights of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up to bed, and it’s pretty safe to say that Smackdown Live made out like bandits … at least on paper.

You can find the results of the moves from Smackdown and NXT to Raw here, and you can find the 17(!) moves from Raw and NXT to Smackdown Live here.

Following in the footsteps of the IIconics after WrestleMania, Tuesday’s Smackdown announced two big callups from NXT. Which is to say five big callups from NXT, as Andrade “Cien” Almas and his manager Zelina Vega will be headed to the blue brand, as will the SAnitY trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.