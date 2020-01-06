Nikki Cross On The Possibility Of A Second WWE Evolution PPV

The question of another WWE Evolution PPV has come up again and again. Held in October 2018, Evolution was WWE’s first all women’s PPV. At the time a lot of us expected it to be an annual event, showcasing all of WWE’s female talent, but there was no such event in 2019, and WWE execs have been vaguely positive but very noncommittal about whether it will happen again.



WWE Superstar Nikki Cross doesn’t seem to have any inside information on the subject, but in a recent chat with Sportskeeda, she’s effusive about the possibility of doing it again:

I would love it to happen. Evolution I, I was watching that, and I was oh my god… this is fantastic. Such a wonderful thing, you know, women from the past, women from the present and the women of the future because we have to remember, women back in 2000, when I started watching wrestling, in WWE it was Lita and Trish Stratus and you had Molly Holly and Torrie and Gail Kim and Mickie James, all these women, who were really breaking down barriers then. Every generation has broken down even more doors and more barriers. Women from the past, they all got to be celebrated. Women from the present, they were also being showcased and then, you know, all of that laced that for the future stars, for women like myself. For Evolution II, that will present such an amazing and another showcase, where we came from the first Evolution. So we will see what happens and I’m so excited for all of our women’s division. It’s just a great time and I think the Evolution gave a more lasting legacy stamp on us. So, I would love to compete on Evolution II.

Nikki Cross has become a big enough deal on the main roster in the past year that it’s weird now to remember that she didn’t take part in the first WWE Evolution, but she’s just one of the reasons a second women’s PPV would be worthwhile.