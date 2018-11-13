WWE

Nita Strauss is shredding her way through 2018. The member of the Femme Fatales and The Iron Maidens, best known as Alice Cooper‘s touring guitarist, has recently struck out on her own. Strauss was introduced to a new audience this year when she performed live at WWE events including at WrestleMania 34 for Shinsuke Nakamura‘s entrance and with Lzzy Halle at Evolution. Her song “Mariana Trench” was chosen by Triple H as the theme song for this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: War Games. But her most personal and exciting accomplishment this year is her first solo album, Controlled Chaos, set to be released on November 16 via Sumerian Records.

With Spandex spoke to Strauss ahead of her album release and War Games about her inspirations for her new album, her experience working with WWE so far, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.