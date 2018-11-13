Nita Strauss Is Bringing Her Controlled Chaos To NXT TakeOver: War Games And Beyond

11.13.18 2 hours ago

WWE

Nita Strauss is shredding her way through 2018. The member of the Femme Fatales and The Iron Maidens, best known as Alice Cooper‘s touring guitarist, has recently struck out on her own. Strauss was introduced to a new audience this year when she performed live at WWE events including at WrestleMania 34 for Shinsuke Nakamura‘s entrance and with Lzzy Halle at Evolution. Her song “Mariana Trench” was chosen by Triple H as the theme song for this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: War Games. But her most personal and exciting accomplishment this year is her first solo album, Controlled Chaos, set to be released on November 16 via Sumerian Records.

With Spandex spoke to Strauss ahead of her album release and War Games about her inspirations for her new album, her experience working with WWE so far, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Wrestlemania 34#WWE
TAGSalice cooperNITA STRAUSSNXT TAKEOVER WAR GAMESSHINSUKE NAKAMURAWrestleMania 34WWEWWE EVOLUTIONWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP