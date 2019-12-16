The main cards for both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14 were announced earlier this month, and last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the pre-show matches for January 4 and 5, 2020. While there’s still no return in sight for the New Japan Rumble, these matches add another title defense to Wrestle Kingdom and get a few performers their first Tokyo Dome match.

The January 4 pre-show matches are the kind you normally see at the beginning of New Japan shows that aren’t Wrestle Kingdom, made up of mostly trainee wrestlers and veterans past their athletic primes. The first is an eight-man tag between the team of Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura and the team of Toa Henare and three Young Lions from the LA Dojo, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and 2019 Young Lion Cup winner Karl Fredericks. (The Young Lions here are the people making their Tokyo Dome debuts.)