You Can Watch Davey Boy Smith Jr. Pay Tribute To Dynamite Kid In NJPW

12.20.18 2 hours ago

NJPW

Wrestlers and promotions from around the globe paid tribute to groundbreaking British high-flyer Dynamite Kid upon learning of his death earlier this month. One way New Japan Pro Wrestling showed respect to Kid was by making his historic matches with Tiger Mask free for a while. A few days later on December 9, the company held a memorial ceremony for the junior heavyweight pioneer with a memorial ceremony before the final show of the World Tag League tour in Iwate. The promotion uploaded the five-minute ceremony to their streaming service, NJPW World, earlier today as free content.

