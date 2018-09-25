NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their next show, Fighting Spirit Unleashed, in the United States this Sunday, September 30. The show will air live on NJPW World, as well as on AXS TV on Friday, October 5. Three of the matches were announced in mid-August, but full card was finally released on Monday night.

Here are the matches for FSU in Long Beach:

Dark match between two LA Dojo Young Lions

ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho, Yoh, and Rocky Romero)

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page

Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Cobb vs. Chuckie T, Beretta, and Hirooki Goto

Sanada, Evil, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Kushida and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo and Jay White

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi Final-Match: Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga)

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match: Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody

Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. The Golden Lovers (Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega)

Here are a few takes on the card: