New Japan Pro Wrestling has their next show, Fighting Spirit Unleashed, in the United States this Sunday, September 30. The show will air live on NJPW World, as well as on AXS TV on Friday, October 5. Three of the matches were announced in mid-August, but full card was finally released on Monday night.
Here are the matches for FSU in Long Beach:
- Dark match between two LA Dojo Young Lions
- ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho, Yoh, and Rocky Romero)
- Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page
- Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Cobb vs. Chuckie T, Beretta, and Hirooki Goto
- Sanada, Evil, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kushida and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo and Jay White
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi Final-Match: Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll
- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga)
- IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match: Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody
- Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. The Golden Lovers (Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega)
Here are a few takes on the card:
- Did people not want to fly over from Japan?
- A lot of wrestlers on this card do not work for NJPW very often
- That main event should be really good!
I may have missed the announcement somewhere, but is there any reason why they’re waiting a week to show the event on AXS?
Probably because they still have a ton of tickets available.
It’s probably super expensive to fly all those people over. Especially with stars like Tanahashi and Okada needing their private jets.
Just totally guessing, but they probably lost money on the last three shows just to pique interest but would like to start turning a profit on these.
Does anyone know if they sell Shibata “Takeover” shirts at these? That’s about half the reason I’d want to go.