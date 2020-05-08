NJPW won’t put on any new wrestling shows until at least mid-June, but the company has made some of its archive easier to watch. New Japan was recently discussed on an episode of the Japanese TV show Ametok, and the matches shown on the program are now free to watch (for a limited time) on the NJPW World streaming service.

For anyone missing who’s New Japan or just missing wrestling with crowds and willing to give NJPW a shot, these matches, which you can find here, are definitely worth watching.

Most of them are from recent years, but there are selections from the eighties and nineties too. The oldest free match is from 1980, the tag team bout of Kantaro Hoshino and Kotetsu Yamamoto vs. Goro Tsurumi and Katsuzo Oiyama. Also from the twentieth century, there’s

the 1989 debut of the Jushin Thunder Liger character

Masa Saito and Shinya Hashimoto vs. Keiji Muto and Masahiro Chono from 1990

Hashimoto vs. Liger from 1994

Mutoh vs. Nobuhiko Takada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, a match from the mid-nineties, inter-promotional NJPW vs. UWF feud with a crazy hot crowd

Mutoh vs. Manabu Nakanishi from 1999

There are a few more matches from the careers of Nakanishi and Liger, who both retired earlier this year, as well. Nakanishi’s last match (the Third Generation veteran buddy team of Nakanishi, Kojima, Tenzan, and Nagata vs. the present-day top babyface team of Okada, Tanahashi, Ibushi, and Goto) is now available to watch for free. From Liger’s road to retirement, there’s his dramatic grudge match with Minoru Suzuki from last year’s King of Pro Wrestling and his final retirement match from Wrestle Kingdom 14 in which he teamed up with old rival Naoki Sano against Ryu Lee and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.