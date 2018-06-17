NJPW Announced The Entrants For G1 Climax 28

NJPW

The G1 Climax Tournament, one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s most exciting events, is coming up in just over a month, and the hype is real. Last year’s tournament featured fan favorite Tetsuya Naito defeating the previous year’s winner, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, in the finals; 2016 included Omega becoming the first ever non-Japanese G1 Climax winner; and every year fans can count on a lot of great wrestling.

How Does The G1 Climax Tournament Work?

From July 14 to August 12, twenty of NJPW’s best (heavyweight division) wrestlers will compete for a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The tournament winner also wins a contract, in a Money In The Bank style briefcase that must be defended, for the main event of Wrestle Kingdom.

Like Best of the Super Juniors, the G1 is a round robin tournament, with competitors divided into two blocks. Wrestlers fight to win their block by accruing points during tournament matches, gaining two points for each victory, one point for each draw, and zero for each loss. The winner of each block advances to the finals.

The G1 Climax 28 Entrants

This year’s G1 participants were announced via video package at the beginning of the Kizuna Road show on June 17. Tomorrow (June 18), we’ll find out who is in A Block and B Block, and on June 19 NJPW will announced the cards for the round robin portion of the tournament.

The list of wrestlers in the G1 Climax Tournament this year is below. (Warning: this list contains spoilers for the NEVER Openweight Championship match that main-evented June 17 show.)