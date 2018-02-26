New Japan Pro Wrestling Announced A Dream Match Main Event For Strong Style Evolved

NJPW

The reunited Golden Lovers started on their quest to change the pro wrestling world at NJPW/ROH supershow Honor Rising this past weekend. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi (SPOILER ALERT) defeated Omega’s Bullet Club stablemates Cody and Marty Scurll in the main event of Night 2, a match that included a brand new combination V-Trigger/kamigoye finisher from the duo and also Cody trying to seduce Kota away from Kenny with a kiss.

After the match, Omega cut a promo declaring the Golden Lovers the best tag team in the world. This prompted the other two-thirds of the Elite, The Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson, to declare that actually they are the best tag team in the world, how dare Kenny claim otherwise, and they’re going to prove this in the ring.

The brothers later pseudo-broke kayfabe to remind their Twitter followers that this has been a dream match for them for years.

