NJPW

After Hiroshi Tanahashi lost his first match after returning from surgery, he cut a promo backstage in which he worried he would lose the support of the New Japan Pro Wrestling audience. “I know the people’s faith in me won’t last forever,” said the 42-year-old Ace, who won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the eighth time at Wrestle Kingdom this year only to lose it in his first defense. “Perhaps the support I had in Ryogoku tonight was the last of it.”

But it turns out Tanahashi really didn’t need to worry about losing the people’s support because he just won a huge annual fan poll to determine the most popular active wrestler to have competed in a Japanese ring. Over 55,000 votes were cast in Sports Graphic Number magazine’s Pro Wrestling General Election and The Ace ended up beating fellow NJPW wrestler Tetsuya Naito for first place by only 610 points. In both the 2017 and 2018 polls, Naito finished first, while Tanahashi came in second.