NJPW’s Jay White Addressed His Upcoming Title Defense At Madison Square Garden G1 Supercard

NJPW

When Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at New Beginning in Osaka, it was a historic accomplishment in multiple ways. White is now one of only four men to hold New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top title while under the age of thirty (along with Kazuchika Okada, Brock Lesnar, and Shinsuke Nakamura) this century and is the first New Zealander to ever win this championship. Come the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard show on April 6, he’ll also be the first wrestler to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in Madison Square Garden, where he’ll face the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup.

At a press conference held by NJPW on February 12, White addressed his somewhat controversial win, his upcoming historic defense, and one of his possible challengers. On the upcoming MSG show, he said,