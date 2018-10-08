New Members Of Los Ingobernables De Japon And Bullet Club Were Revealed At King Of Pro Wrestling

10.08.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s factions have been going through a lot of changes lately. Jay White and Gedo betrayed Okada and, by proxy, the rest of Chaos, at Destruction in Kobe, and both Los Ingobernables de Japon and the Bullet Club OGs have been teasing new members via backstage promos, and in L.I.J.’s case, cool video package. At Monday’s King Of Pro Wrestling, all of these things came to head!

First, we got the new faction member reveal advertised for this show in advance when Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi entered the ring for their tag team match against Okada, Yoh, Sho, and Yano. Naito took the microphone and said they would new reveal the “new pareja” who had been advertised as “X.” When the words “The Dragon,” popped up on the video screen, some fans had their theories confirmed.

Around The Web

TAGSBULLET CLUBJAY WHITELos Ingobernables de JaponNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWROBBIE EAGLESSHINGO TAKAGI

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP