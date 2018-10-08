NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s factions have been going through a lot of changes lately. Jay White and Gedo betrayed Okada and, by proxy, the rest of Chaos, at Destruction in Kobe, and both Los Ingobernables de Japon and the Bullet Club OGs have been teasing new members via backstage promos, and in L.I.J.’s case, cool video package. At Monday’s King Of Pro Wrestling, all of these things came to head!

First, we got the new faction member reveal advertised for this show in advance when Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi entered the ring for their tag team match against Okada, Yoh, Sho, and Yano. Naito took the microphone and said they would new reveal the “new pareja” who had been advertised as “X.” When the words “The Dragon,” popped up on the video screen, some fans had their theories confirmed.