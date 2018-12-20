Michael Elgin Cancels Bookings For 2-3 Weeks To Recover From Knee Surgery

Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb were a unique, big man presence recently in NJPW‘s World Tag League, entertaining audiences with their pass-the-delayed-vertical-suplex spot, throwing opponents around, and even scoring a win over the tag team champions. The two were set to reunite, plus David Finlay, in the pre-show gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 13. However, Elgin announced via Facebook that he’s having knee surgery and canceling bookings for the next two to three weeks, putting his participation at the January 4 Tokyo Dome show in question.
Join The Discussion: Log In With