New Japan And Ring Of Honor Announced The Cards For Their ‘Honor Rising’ Supershows

New Japan Pro Wrestling is expanding its presence outside of Japan in exciting ways. They gained international attention for Wrestle Kingdom 12 with the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega feud and sold out their next show in the U.S. in 20 minutes, before anyone even knew it would include Rey Mysterio.

NJPW has also cooperated with wrestling promotions in the Western Hemisphere over the past decade through supershows like Fantastica Mania with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL); War of the Worlds with CMLL, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor; and Global Wars and Honor Rising, also with ROH.

And speaking of those annual Honor Rising shows, Ring of Honor and NJPW just announced the card for the next such show, Honor Rising: Japan 2018 on February 2324 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, and it looks like it should at very least exacerbate the Bullet Club drama everyone’s been talking about.

