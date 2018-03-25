



NJPW Promotional Image

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s STRONG STYLE EVOLVED takes place this Sunday, March 25, live on AXS TV from sunny Long Beach, California. NJPW’s second big U.S. event is headlined by a dream match between the Golden☆Lovers and the Young Bucks, as well as a United States Championship match between the champion, Jay White, and the challenger, Adam Page.

We’ll be updating with results throughout the show, so feel free to also use this as an open discussion thread if you’re watching. Or if you watch later! Here’s the card as we know it.

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Card:

1. Golden☆Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) 2. IWGP United States Championship Match: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page 3. Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) 4. Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay 5. Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kushida and Ryusuke Taguchi) and Dragon Lee vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tesuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi and Hiromu Takahashi) 6. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) vs. Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) 7. Chaos (Toru Yano and Chuckie T.) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) 8. Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto and Gedo) 9. Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, Sho and Yoh) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

