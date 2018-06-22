NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Switchblade Jay White returned from excursion in late 2017 with something to prove. He wrestled a high profile match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and won the IWGP U.S. Championship from Kenny Omega soon afterwards. At the G1 Special in San Francisco, he’ll face Juice Robinson to defend his title in its namesake country once again.

At a conference call hosted by AXS TV, White spoke to the press about that title match, his upcoming G1 Climax Tournament debut, and more. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

With Spandex: Jay, this is your first time in the G1. Who are you most excited to face in A Block, and is there somebody in B Block you wish you could face?

Jay White: I think… me vs. Okada. Someone from B Block… there’s actually three people: Zack Sabre, Sanada, and Ibushi.

With Spandex: The nickname “knife pervert” started as a tweet by Beretta and kind of became a meme, and now you sell t-shirts that say that. What was the process behind deciding to embrace that nickname?

Jay White: There wasn’t really a process… It never bothered me… Out of the LA show, some people were going to be tweeting it or whatever, so if it’s something people want to get behind, might as well put it on a t-shirt and see if people want to buy it, and they’ve been going well. There really wasn’t much process at all, just “Oh, this makes sense, so I’ll do it.”