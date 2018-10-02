NJPW’s Tetsuya Naito Made An Announcement About The Future Of Los Ingobernables De Japon

10.02.18

NJPW

It’s been a turbulent year for fan-favorite New Japan Pro Wrestling faction Los Ingobernables de Japon for reasons both scripted and unscripted. 2018 kicked off with Tetsuya Naito‘s heartbreaking loss to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. In the spring, the L.I.J. frontman won the Intercontinental Championship from Minoru Suzuki after a lengthy feud, only to lose it in his first defense to Chris Jericho at Dominion. Evil and Sanada lost their tag titles to the Young Bucks at the same show.

Hiromu Takahashi was having the best year of his career after winning Best of the Super Juniors and the Junior Heavyweight Championship, but he had to vacate the belt after a serious neck injury. Chances of the belt remaining in the faction/family were shot down when Bushi lost to Kushida in the tournament to crown the next champion. However, Bushi hinted in promos during the Destruction tour that he would get a new junior heavyweight partner for the upcoming Super Junior Tag League and get back into the smaller guys tag title picture. Naito made cryptic remarks about L.I.J.’s future over that tour as well and finally followed up on them today via extremely cool announcement video.

