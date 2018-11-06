A Top New Japan Pro Wrestling Star Claims He Rejected An Offer From WWE

11.06.18 45 mins ago

NJPW

Tetsuya Naito is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest stars, and it’s easy to see why. Since the former Stardust Genius returned from a stint in CMLL, his compelling comeback story, cool and unique character, and top-notch wrestling ability have made him a fan favorite. And, according to a recent interview Naito with in Tokyo Sports, WWE took notice of the man once described by one of his storyline enemies as “a pseudo-Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

As Naito prepares for a revenge-based rematch against Chris Jericho for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13, he told the newspaper that he rejected an offer from WWE right after their match at Dominion in June. But apparently, there was no temptation for the L.I.J. frontman to go sports entertainment. Naito said, “I didn’t even give it thought. This New Japan ring is already the world’s number one stage. The fans know this. That’s why I think we should focus on our home crowd before looking international.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOLos Ingobernables de JaponNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWTETSUYA NAITOWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP