New Japan Pro Wrestling Is Returning To The United States With The 2019 Super J-Cup

06.10.19 18 mins ago

NJPW

With New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s new show in the United States, the first night of the G1 Climax tournament on July 6 in Dallas, less than a month away, the company announced their next American venture and the return of a prestigious tournament.

NJPW will have a three-show Super J-Cup tour on the West Coast later this summer, with the first show in Tacoma, Washington, on August 22, the second on August 24 in San Francisco, California, and the last on August 25 in a return to the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. You can find out more specific information in the promotional video below.

