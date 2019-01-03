NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s final pre-Wrestle Kingdom started at noon on January 3. It was a fan festival over four hours long that included some trainee vs. veteran wrestler matches and celebrity guest stars, but mostly consisted of contract signings and final pre-match standoffs and promos between Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponents. Like at all NJPW press conference-type events, part of the reason to watch Fan Festa isn’t just for the promos, but for the fashion. Wrestlers have to ask themselves “What would my character wear to a fancy work event?” before these things, and it can be fun to see the answers.

We already published a Wrestle Kingdom preview that could be described as “informed” and “way more wrestling-related that the one you’re reading right now,” but also, here are predictions and analysis for WK 13 based only on contract signing fashion.

Your predictors/analysts:

With Spandex’s Emily Pratt, author of the Best and Worst of NJPW column and person who rated every look on the most recent WWE Hall of Fame red carpet

With Spandex’s Elle Collins, resident wrestling fashion expert and person who does not watch NJPW, but will make predictions for match outcomes based PURELY on press conference fashion seen in the videos from the NJPW World twitter account embedded in this article.

Let’s get started!