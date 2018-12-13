NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom Shrine Lets Fans Make Pro Wrestling Wishes For The New Year

NJPW

A lot of the build-up to Wrestle Kingdom is similar to that of promotions in other countries’ biggest shows of the year, with increasingly high-stakes feuds, lots of hype and speculation about who’s going to be on the card, the release of event-specific merch, et cetera. New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s “New Year’s special project,” the NJPW January 4th Shrine, however, is a uniquely Japanese method of fan engagement that the promotion explains to their global audience in a video released earlier today.