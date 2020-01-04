NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Open Discussion Thread

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 airs this Saturday and Sunday, live on NJPW World and Fite TV. The show features Jushin Thunder Liger’s retirement matches and the battles between Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, and Jay White to crown the first double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. You can read With Spandex’s full preview of the show here.

We don’t usually do live threads for New Japan shows, but we’re putting up one for the whole Wrestle Kingdom weekend. Whatever time zone you’re watching from, here’s a place to talk about the events with the funniest fans on the internet.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 card:

Night 1: