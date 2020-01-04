NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Open Discussion Thread

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 airs this Saturday and Sunday, live on NJPW World and Fite TV. The show features Jushin Thunder Liger’s retirement matches and the battles between Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, and Jay White to crown the first double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. You can read With Spandex’s full preview of the show here.
We don’t usually do live threads for New Japan shows, but we’re putting up one for the whole Wrestle Kingdom weekend. Whatever time zone you’re watching from, here’s a place to talk about the events with the funniest fans on the internet.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 card:
Night 1:
Pre-show: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji vs. Toa Henare, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, and Clark Connors
Pre-show: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan
1. Jushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match I: Tiger Mask, The Great Sasuke, Tatsumi Fujinami, and Jushin Thunder Liger (with El Samurai) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Otani, and Naoki Sano (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)
2. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Shingo Takagi, Evil, and Sanada) vs. Suzukigun (El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Saber Jr.)
Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, and Kenta)
3. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: The Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay)
4. Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley
5. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
6. IWGP Intercontinental Championship match: Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
7. IWGP Heavyweight Championship match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
Night 2:
Pre-show: NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi, and Robbie Eagles), L.I.J. (Evil, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi), Suzukigun (Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru), and Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens)
1. Jushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match II: Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee
2. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh)
3. RPW British Heavyweight Championship match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
4. IWGP United States Championship match: Juice Robinson vs. winner of Jan. 4 U.S. title match
5. NEVER Openweight Championship match: Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
6. Match between the losers of the Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championship matches on Jan. 4
7. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
8. IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship match: competitors TBD
Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because we’ll include some (probably three?) of the best, funniest, or most insightful in the Best and Worst of Wrestle Kingdom column on Monday. Flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!