New Japan Pro Wrestling Star Yoshi-Hashi’s Injury Was Edited Out Of Destruction In Kobe

09.24.18 51 mins ago

NJPW

One of New Japan Pro Wrestling Destruction in Kobe’s most memorable moments was Switchblade Jay White’s post-match attack on Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada, with, shockingly, the help of Gedo. One Chaos member who did try to stop the beatdown, though, was Yoshi-Hashi, who had become a surprisingly prominent figure in this chapter of the Okada vs. Tanahashi rivalry as well as the Chaos In Chaos storyline.

Yoshi-Hashi went full Titus O’Neill and tripped on his way to the ring. But unlike Titus, who was ultimately fine after the embarrassing incident in Saudi Arabia, Yoshi-Hashi popped up and entered the ring bleeding profusely from the head.

TAGSJAY WHITENEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWYOSHI-HASHI

