NJPW

One of New Japan Pro Wrestling Destruction in Kobe’s most memorable moments was Switchblade Jay White’s post-match attack on Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada, with, shockingly, the help of Gedo. One Chaos member who did try to stop the beatdown, though, was Yoshi-Hashi, who had become a surprisingly prominent figure in this chapter of the Okada vs. Tanahashi rivalry as well as the Chaos In Chaos storyline.

a brief summary of yoshihashi's career pic.twitter.com/5tHHojZ8He — mumbo tsuruta🤪 🤪 (@ebgteddy) September 23, 2018

Yoshi-Hashi went full Titus O’Neill and tripped on his way to the ring. But unlike Titus, who was ultimately fine after the embarrassing incident in Saudi Arabia, Yoshi-Hashi popped up and entered the ring bleeding profusely from the head.